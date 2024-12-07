The Kucinich Report
Breaking the Debt Chains: Exposing the Myths of Tax, Spend, and Borrow
The debt-based money system and the Great Illusion of Scarcity. Illuminating a path to freedom and prosperity through monetary reform - The first of…
16 hrs ago
•
Elizabeth Kucinich
103
President Trump Wants to Cut the Pentagon Budget in Half. How?
The President advances a three-pronged strategy for national security: 1. Negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine. 2. Negotiate nuclear arms drawdown with…
Feb 17
•
Dennis Kucinich
and
Elizabeth Kucinich
208
The Cost of Freedom: Confronting Military-Industrial Profiteering and Restoring Fiscal Integrity to Preserve Our Republic
How decades of waste, corruption, and corporate capture are undermining America's fiscal future—and why the administration and media must address real…
Feb 13
•
Dennis Kucinich
and
Elizabeth Kucinich
115
From Oversight to Overlooked: The Government’s Failure to Control Trillions in Misspent Funds
In 20 years the US Government made $2.7 TRILLION in improper expenditures. In fiscal year 2023 alone, GAO determined the federal government improperly…
Feb 11
•
Dennis Kucinich
and
Elizabeth Kucinich
163
Firing America: The Federal Worker Purge and the Illusion of Efficiency
Public Service Under Siege: From Public Service to Public Scapegoat – The D.O.G.E. Playbook
Feb 6
•
Dennis Kucinich
162
“Scorecard, Scorecard, You Can’t Tell al-Queda Without a Scorecard.”
When I was a child attending Cleveland Indian baseball games at the old Municipal Stadium a thin man in an Indians’ baseball cap ran up and down the…
Feb 2
•
Dennis Kucinich
162
January 2025
Statement of Support for Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination to Director of National Intelligence
During my sixteen years in Congress, I fought consistently for peace, accountability, and the protection of our nation’s core values.
Jan 28
•
Dennis Kucinich
259
December 2024
Biden’s Nuclear Going Out of Business Sale
This is real. This is not a drill. The world is teetering on a precipice of nuclear war.
Dec 7, 2024
•
Dennis Kucinich
248
November 2024
Biden's Missile Crisis
The American people voted for Trump to end the wars. Biden apparently wants to end the world.
Nov 19, 2024
•
Dennis Kucinich
322
September 2024
Mistaking Militarism for Statecraft, Empire for Democracy and Debt for Prosperity
No strategy to the war game, no accounting to our economy, we have fumbled and stumbled to the precipice of global war, now led by a Democratic…
Sep 26, 2024
•
Dennis Kucinich
274
Opening Pandora's Electronic Box
Assassination without Representation
Sep 18, 2024
•
Dennis Kucinich
338
July 2024
The Democratic party rigged the primary process for Biden
A Primer on How the DNC has been Hoisted on Its Own Petard
Jul 23, 2024
•
Dennis Kucinich
308
