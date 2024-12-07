The Kucinich Report

Breaking the Debt Chains: Exposing the Myths of Tax, Spend, and Borrow
The debt-based money system and the Great Illusion of Scarcity. Illuminating a path to freedom and prosperity through monetary reform - The first of…
  
Elizabeth Kucinich
President Trump Wants to Cut the Pentagon Budget in Half. How?
The President advances a three-pronged strategy for national security: 1. Negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine. 2. Negotiate nuclear arms drawdown with…
  
Dennis Kucinich
Elizabeth Kucinich
The Cost of Freedom: Confronting Military-Industrial Profiteering and Restoring Fiscal Integrity to Preserve Our Republic
How decades of waste, corruption, and corporate capture are undermining America's fiscal future—and why the administration and media must address real…
  
Dennis Kucinich
Elizabeth Kucinich
From Oversight to Overlooked: The Government’s Failure to Control Trillions in Misspent Funds
In 20 years the US Government made $2.7 TRILLION in improper expenditures. In fiscal year 2023 alone, GAO determined the federal government improperly…
  
Dennis Kucinich
Elizabeth Kucinich
Firing America: The Federal Worker Purge and the Illusion of Efficiency
Public Service Under Siege: From Public Service to Public Scapegoat – The D.O.G.E. Playbook
  
Dennis Kucinich
“Scorecard, Scorecard, You Can’t Tell al-Queda Without a Scorecard.”
When I was a child attending Cleveland Indian baseball games at the old Municipal Stadium a thin man in an Indians’ baseball cap ran up and down the…
  
Dennis Kucinich
January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

September 2024

July 2024

