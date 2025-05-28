The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

User's avatar
J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
4h

This is a fine article. I appreciate that you want to fix the world. I do too. However, I think there is not a chance in hell that you are going to ever fix the United States without a revolution, hopefully nonviolent... that's what you need to be writing about. The reality is , and I write essays too, aware that it is the same reality for me. You can write these articles as long as you want and nothing is going to get better. It hasn't gotten better in my entire life it's gotten worse. I'm 75.

Eventually we have to examine the truth of America. We are a nation that was founded on genocide and resource extraction, with a constitution written to benefit wealthy white men... The rest is just fable, myth, and blarney. Hope does not function in such a country. It exist only as a sapporific and to bamboozle.

Lisa Wolfe's avatar
Lisa Wolfe
5h

This is terrifying. It certainly is a call for action, but I don't know what action I could take. I feel powerless. Please give me (us) some guidance on where to take our motivation to do something.

