The Untied States of America?
By deploying troops without state consent, the President is overriding state sovereignty, undermining federal law and defying the foundational documents of the Republic.
America is heading towards a Constitutional crisis, with the President of the United States, on his own instance, federalizing the California National Guard and sending in the Marines to support the quasi-military fugitive operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), rounding up thousands of Angelenos in one of the most densely populated Hispanic and Latino counties in America—Los Angeles.
The President was not asked by local officials for help in controlling violent protests, perhaps because Los Angeles city and county together employ nearly 20,000 sworn law enforcement officers, trained and experienced in handling ambiguous and confrontational situations.
Yet, the President chose to bypass local authority, sending in 4,000 Guardsmen and 700 Marines under the authority of Title 10 of the U.S. Code, dealing with the Armed Forces, Chapter 13, which defines military operations in an insurrection, a violent uprising against the government.
However, Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which established the Executive branch and the office of the President, did not confer unfettered domestic control. The President’s power as Commander-in-Chief is limited. It does not extend to military deployment inside the United States except under sharply restricted circumstances.
The President is strictly prohibited from using active-duty federal troops for local law enforcement, arrests, or searches under the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, unless explicitly authorized by statute. No such statutory authorization has been invoked.
(‘Posse Comitatus’ derives from Latin, “the power of the county,” relating to the ability of a Sheriff to call upon local, able-bodied citizens to assist in law enforcement.)
The controlling statute—the Insurrection Act of 1807—was passed to enable the federal government to use troops when there is an attempt to overthrow the government or when state authorities cannot or will not act to enforce the law. Where is the insurrection? Where is the rebellion? Mass protest and public unrest, however widespread or inconvenient, do not meet the legal threshold.
The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads:
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
This state–federal power-sharing amendment, a cornerstone of the Bill of Rights, was essential to the ratification of the Constitution on June 21, 1788. States became known, in the apocryphal words of Justice Louis Brandeis, “the laboratories of democracy.”
The modern reality is that while states function semi-autonomously, they are often starved of resources to perform the “laboratory” experiments, while enmeshed in federal-state partisan political battles and riven by federal pre-emption, a dilemma further detailed in the Columbia Law Review “The Myth of the Laboratories of Democracy,” by Charles W. Tyler and Heather K. Gerken.
Still the Tenth Amendment stands as a bulwark for states, particularly when it comes to controlling its own militia, the National Guard. The Tenth Amendment reserves to states the right to control their own National Guards, unless and until properly federalized.
If a governor objects to federalization, the burden is on the President to demonstrate, legally and constitutionally, why that state’s authority should be suspended over its affairs of public safety. The federal government must prove its case. Absent a collapse in law and order, the Insurrection Act cannot be used to mask political motives or suppress lawful protest.
The President’s use of the military in contravention of the Tenth Amendment is a direct assault on the structural integrity of the Union, a raw power grab.
It is not traditional political conflict, we are witnessing, it is the slow unraveling of the Republic. If authoritarian practices are unchallenged and become normalized, autocracy will transit to fascism, unless the federal courts, and ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes quickly.
The moment harkens back to the cautionary words of Ben Franklin on September 17, 1787, uttered on the last day of the Constitutional Convention. When questioned by Elizabeth Willing Powell, a woman famous in Philadelphia social and political circles, “Well Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”
Franklin answered, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
We are the philosophical heirs and heiresses of that Convention. May it be understood that the task of protecting our basic freedoms falls to each succeeding generation, Today, it is our responsibility to defend the Constitution so that we may keep our Republic.
Of course we cannot ignore context. These times are not only about states’ rights.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, government spending in 2025 is over $7 trillion, revenues are $5.2 trillion, the deficit for 2025 is 1.9 trillion, mushrooming to $2.7 trillion in ten years.
The “Big Beautiful” reconciliation bill will accelerate the wealth to the top, with military spending hitting $1 trillion annually, ensuring the perpetuation of wars and human rights abuses abroad.
Add to the Republic’s challenges the influence of oligarchs on public policy, the suppression of speech, the attacks on university independence, and a pay-to-play political system governed by one law—the Golden Rule: those with the gold make the rules.
Cue the Imperial March from “Star Wars”
As if to make a fine point that there is a “new Sheriff (again) in town,” this Saturday, June 14th, the same President who sent American troops to occupy an American city has ordered a massive military parade to march through Washington, D.C.
The cost of the military exhibition will be upwards of $50 million. Part of the expense will be for repair of DC streets which currently forbid trucks in excess of 40 tons on District streets. It will be interesting to see if army tanks weighing as much as 70 tons will be supported by an aging infrastructure which is always begging Congress for support.
Additionally, the long line of armaments will include the latest military hardware, legions of soldiers, fighter jets overhead, and fireworks to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Army.
The parade just so happens to fall on the President’s birthday, Flag Day, an unsettling fusion of sublime ostentatiousness, celebration of self, and national force guaranteed to stir patriotic fervor until the price tag is widely known. It would be better, and perhaps more comforting, for every American to send the President a birthday card.
This display, supposedly in appreciation for those who serve, or who have served, may instead stand as a monument to elite delusion and authoritarian excess.
This is America’s own Versailles moment, a spectacle worthy of Marie Antoinette’s fabled
“let them eat cake.”
A lavish $50 million display of power and might as 50 million Americans face hunger every day and millions more struggle paycheck to paycheck, barely affording afford rent, and postponing health car. Tell the Army veterans who beg for survival at freeway exits that this parade is a thank you.
Yes, America has an immigration problem. But if our government answers it by shredding the Constitution, criminalizing protest, and weaponizing the military against its own people, then illegal immigration will be the least of our problems.
Let us not mistake constitutional governance for regime behavior.
What Must Be Done
The soul of the Republic is at stake. An active citizenry is required, not only in lawful protests protected by the First Amendment, but through town meetings with representatives where we demand allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. Now is the time to insist upon resetting the balance of co-equality of each of the three branches of government, in this case to curtail the impulses of an emerging imperial presidency
Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, must act and insist upon its Article I responsibilities. The Administration is openly rejecting congressional oversight through the stage-managed arrest of Members of Congress who are in the performance of their constitutionally mandated duties.
Congress must reclaim its power under Article I, Section 8, and stop funding wars.
The House and Senate must curtail executive power, not only through its control of spending, but through control of policy, guided by Constitutional imperatives, beginning with holding hearings regarding military deployment on American soil, the Posse Comitatus Act and the Insurrection Act.
Constitutional boundaries must be reaffirmed through the legislative process. Checks and balances must be restored at the instance of an assertion of presidential emergency powers. These are not partisan measures. They are principled, patriotic ones.
Let us call on every elected official, Republican, Democrat, and independent, to remember that their primary loyalty is to our country, not to party, not to polls, but to the people.
The Constitution does not protect itself.
It relies on We the People.
On our courage.
On our clarity.
On our defense of our institutions.
On the conviction that liberty and justice for all is not just a slogan, it is both a living promise and a personal responsibility which awaits our fulfillment.
Now is the time to uphold the most virtuous aspirations of our Founders, embodied in the Preamble to the Constitution:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the General Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves and Our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution For the United States of America.”
In 2026 we will observe America’s 250th birthday. Let us honor the memory of our Founders and of those who gave their lives in defense of the principles of liberty, by celebrating the Spirit of Independence every day, committing ourselves to active citizenship which challenges at every turn any system of government or leader, or any law, which compromises our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. It is this vigilance under which we must unite. It is this vigilance which guarantees the triumph of freedom.
I predict that during Thursday's hearing U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer will issue a federal court order deeming Trump's conduct illegal and ordering U.S. military OUT of California and ordering the California National Guard to remain under the sole control of California Gov. Newsom.
Judge Charles Breyer was a former WATERGATE PROSECUTOR, which is really bad news for Donald Trump and Republicans. Judge Charles Breyer's brother is liberal former U.S. Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer.
Trump is so illiterate he does not understand that certain words in certain federal statutes have very specific legal meanings, such as "rebellion" and "invasion."
Illiterate racist fucks Stephen Miller and Donald Trump think those terms mean whatever Trump and Miller say they mean, which is factually incorrect.
Today Trump said, "People who burn the flag should go to jail for one year. We're going to try to get that done."
Trump also said ANY PROTESTERS who show up to protest his $50 million birthday/tank parade will be arrested.
We're talking about a big, giant orange fatass fool and his deranged hyper-Nazi Stephen Miller.
Trump is so illiterate he thinks protesting itself is illegal and requires corporal punishment.
Trump just said, "Any protesters who come out to protest will be met with great force."
Trump is an ignorant, woman-hating racist White Supremacist who has no idea how our government, courts and due process works.
Trump has filed more frivilous lawsuits than anyone in U.S. history and has lost more lawsuits and legal actions than any person in U.S. history.
Trump deserves no respect whatsoever and should be sent to federal prison for the rest of his life.
Unfortunately weakass, worthless Democrats are scared piles of shit for not at least holding daily press conferences responding and rejecting Trump and Stephen Miller's daily criminal and unconstitutional conduct.
Every day Trump issues massive lies that go unchecked by Democrats - which in the minds of many voters lends credence to Trump's lies.
Governor Newsom suing President Trump and Department of Defense for illegal takeover of CalGuard unit - “An unmistakable step toward authoritarianism”
What you need to know: Standing up for state sovereignty throughout the nation, California Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta are suing the Trump administration for its illegal takeover of the California National Guard (CalGuard).
LOS ANGELES – Following President Trump’s call to arrest Governor Gavin Newsom, the Governor and Attorney General Rob Bonta today are filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration to end the illegal and unnecessary takeover of a CalGuard unit, which has needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region.
The lawsuit, which names President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defense, outlines why the takeover violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the President’s Title 10 authority, not only because the takeover occurred without the consent or input of the Governor, as federal law requires, but also because it was unwarranted.
“Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority.
This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic.
Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach.
This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy.
It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand.”
Governor Gavin Newsom
“President Trump’s order calling federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles – over the objections of the Governor and local law enforcement – is unnecessary and counterproductive.
It’s also deeply unfair to the members of the National Guard who are hard at work every day protecting our state, preparing for and responding to emergencies, and training so that, if called, they can fight our nation’s wars,” said Attorney General Bonta.
“Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion.
The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends.
Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President’s authority under the law– and not one we take lightly.
We’re asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order.”
Under the California Constitution, Governor Newsom is the Commander-in-Chief of the California National Guard.
In the lawsuit, Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta explain that the federal government has overstepped its legal authority and bypassed the Governor’s approval to take over a unit of CalGuard, in a situation where federal government intervention was not needed and did not meet the necessary criteria for federalization.
The unrest in Los Angeles is nowhere close to rising to the level of a “rebellion” beyond the capacity of local and state authorities to control, nor is it different in kind from other similar situations in recent years that were brought under control by local authorities with no need for military intervention.
The Department of Defense’s mobilization order also failed to comply with President Trump’s own direction to coordinate with the Governor and the National Guard.
Trump’s Illegal Takeover
On Friday, June 6, 2025, the federal government, through Immigration and Customs Enforcement, began conducting widespread operations throughout Los Angeles without providing notification to local law enforcement.
During the course of these operations, ICE officers took actions that inflamed tensions, including the arrest and detainment of children, and military-style operations that sparked panic in the community.
The Department of Homeland Security reported that its enforcement activities on June 6 resulted in the arrest of 44 individuals, two of whom appear to have been minors.
Only five of those arrested reportedly had any criminal history.
In response, community members began protesting to express opposition to these violent tactics, the President’s heavy-handed, violent immigration agenda, and the arrest of innocent people, and to express solidarity with and concern for the individuals and families most directly impacted by the enforcement actions taking place in their community.
Protests continued for two more days, and although some violent and illegal incidents were reported — leading to justified arrests by state and local authorities — these protests were largely nonviolent and involved citizens exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
At no point did these protests necessitate federal intervention, and local and state law enforcement remained in control of the situation.
Local law enforcement, despite no communication or advanced notice from the federal government, responded quickly and did not request federal assistance.
No Basis For Takeover
Soon after protests began, on June 7, President Trump issued a memorandum entitled “Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Department of Homeland Security Functions,” purporting to authorize the Department of Defense to call up 2,000 National Guard personnel into federal service for a period of 60 days, and declaring a “rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States” and directing the Secretary of Defense to coordinate with state governors and the National Guard to commandeer state militias.
This order was not specific to California and suggests that the President could assume control of any state militia.
President Trump then began posting to social media that the protests in California were out of control and that the federal government had taken over the California National Guard — further inflaming fear in the community, inciting fear and violence, and endangering state sovereignty.
Notably, by the time the National Guard arrived on Sunday morning, the protests had dissipated thanks to local law enforcement, and the streets were quiet.
The President’s Actions and the military presence inflamed the very protest and violence it was supposedly meant to suppress.
President Trump’s unprecedented order attempts to usurp state authority and resources via 10 U.S.C. § 12406, a statute that has been invoked on its own only once before in modern history and for highly unusual circumstances — when President Richard Nixon called upon the National Guard to deliver the mail during the 1970 Postal Service Strike.
This is also the first time since 1965 — when President Johnson sent troops to Alabama to protect civil rights demonstrators — that a president has activated a state’s National Guard without a request from the state’s governor.
And as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem previously said, federalization of the National Guard “would be a direct attack on states’ rights.”
Ending Trump’s abuse of power
Today, Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta stand up for all states’ authority through this lawsuit.
The lawsuit asks the court to end the federal government’s gross overstep of authority and require President Trump and Secretary Hegseth to follow the appropriate legal steps to take over any state militia, including an order issued through the Governor.
The lawsuit also explains that:
The federalization of the California National Guard deprives California of resources to protect itself and its citizens, including those working on drug interdiction at the border, and of critical responders in the event of a state of emergency — such as the January 2025 firestorm in Los Angeles, which CalGuard responded to.
10 U.S.C. § 12406 requires that the Governor consent to federalization of the National Guard, which Governor Newsom was not given the opportunity to do prior to their deployment.
The President’s unlawful order infringes on Governor Newsom’s role as Commander-in-Chief of the California National Guard and violates the state’s sovereign right to control and have available its National Guard in the absence of a lawful invocation of federal power.
The situation in Los Angeles didn’t meet the criteria for federalization, which includes invasion by a foreign country, rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States, and being unable to execute federal laws.
At no point was this the case in the Los Angeles area, where local and state law enforcement remained in control.
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2025/06/09/governor-newsom-suing-president-trump-and-department-of-defense-for-illegal-takeover-of-calguard-unit/