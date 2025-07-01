The Kucinich Report

Sharon Abreu
Jul 1

The members of the U.S. House and Senate are very much complicit in allowing Trump to get away with what he's doing. So many of them are not doing their jobs. Trump is the authoritarian figurehead, and it is a very bad situation. But he couldn't grab this power if congress actually did its job and responded appropriately to this moment. Trump's reign is the result of the greed and corruption that's been eroding our government for a long time.

Ron Harold
Jul 1

Democrats must not be aware of the wild, racist, crazy things that Trump and Republicans believe and say.

Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon both tell everyone their sincere belief that once Republicans deport each and every undocumented person and migrant worker in America, that Republicans will force lazy Americans to go work those migrant labor jobs in the fields for higher wages.

That's right, Republicans actually say once they deport all the Mexicans, then lazy white Americans will be forced to do those migrant jobs - but for increased pay!!

What a giant load of insane racist bullshit!! How crazy would one have to be to believe what Republicans believe? It's pure racist fantasy gone wild.

I actually listened to a Steve Bannon podcast and that's EXACTLY what Steve Bannon said.

