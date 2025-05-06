America is threatening to bomb, with nuclear weapons, the nuclear infrastructure of Iran, a country of 90 million people, even as our own Intelligence agencies admit Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon.

The fervor is growing in DC, as it did in the lead up to Israel’s instigation of America’s war with Iraq. Few in DC are thinking about the moral or physical consequences of America using nuclear weapons:

Deaths of millions, radiation poisoning of hundreds of millions of people in countries around the world, poisoning of water supplies, agricultural lands, food supplies. Sharp increase in cancers and other diseases.

This is a doomsday scenario, one that President Trump campaigned against, when he said we are ending the era of endless wars.

He criticized Biden for bombing Yemen and now he is authorizing it doing it. President Trump advocated to end wars by speaking to others, not bombing them.

Like many presidents before him, he is being influenced by others with a political agenda that does not reflect America’s interests.

Hard-core Zionists led by Benjamin Netanyahu want the U.S. to bomb Iran, just as they urged America to attack Iraq.

The entire world, including Israel, will suffer consequences from a nuclear attack which could lead to a fully nuclear WWIII.

There are always consequences to actions.

We teach children from the earliest age about the consequences of their actions.

Is anyone in DC considering the global political, economic, financial, environmental and human health consequences?

