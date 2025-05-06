On the campaign trail, President Trump spoke out against forever wars. Now, Congressional Leaders influenced by foreign interests are advancing a war with Iran which will have devastating consequence
Watch my interview on "The JIMMY DORE Show entitled, 'Senator Tom Cotton Mocks Opponents of Bombing Iran w/Dennis Kucinich'
America is threatening to bomb, with nuclear weapons, the nuclear infrastructure of Iran, a country of 90 million people, even as our own Intelligence agencies admit Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon.
The fervor is growing in DC, as it did in the lead up to Israel’s instigation of America’s war with Iraq. Few in DC are thinking about the moral or physical consequences of America using nuclear weapons:
Deaths of millions, radiation poisoning of hundreds of millions of people in countries around the world, poisoning of water supplies, agricultural lands, food supplies. Sharp increase in cancers and other diseases.
This is a doomsday scenario, one that President Trump campaigned against, when he said we are ending the era of endless wars.
He criticized Biden for bombing Yemen and now he is authorizing it doing it. President Trump advocated to end wars by speaking to others, not bombing them.
Like many presidents before him, he is being influenced by others with a political agenda that does not reflect America’s interests.
Hard-core Zionists led by Benjamin Netanyahu want the U.S. to bomb Iran, just as they urged America to attack Iraq.
The entire world, including Israel, will suffer consequences from a nuclear attack which could lead to a fully nuclear WWIII.
There are always consequences to actions.
We teach children from the earliest age about the consequences of their actions.
Is anyone in DC considering the global political, economic, financial, environmental and human health consequences?
Watch my full interview with Aaron Mate on The Jimmy Dore Show here:
There Are so many in this country sharing your views and knowledge about this situation praying that Trump realizes the insane gravity of these circumstances and refuses to be (and refuses to allow America to be) a ruthless pawn in Netanyahu’s possession (regardless of the imminent threats of Mossad agents stationed in this country if he does not follow orders). Right now at this very moment everything is at stake. I am old enough to remember having experienced the Cuban missile crisis and the psychic and spiritual disturbance that misfortune almost caused. We all do not need that replayed to everyone’s and everything’s permanent detriment.
In your introduction inviting readers to watch your interview you talk about Trump’s campaign speeches. You talk about what he said as though he is just a typical candidate. You talk as though you took what he said seriously; as though he is a rational, serious, knowledgeable, emotionally stable, trustworthy person; when every indication, including his first term indicate the opposite! The fact that you never refer to him in your other posts in terms of policy, and you appear to support RFK Jr. leads me to conclude that you actually supported/support Trump, still. YouTube has become a propaganda machine - for both/all sides - and the videos are so manipulated that it’s clear why people don’t know what to believe or who to trust or what conclusions they should draw. Social media is a scourge. We need dialogue and reasoned discussion among expert experienced people on all manner of issues facing us: politics, education, economics, health, climate, food, housing, migration. What we don’t need are manipulated videos pretending to impart knowledge about a topic that is propaganda. I want to hear from people who don’t have an agenda; but are imparting facts and all sides of an issue so I can form my own judgement. That’s what news and true journalism used to strive toward. What we have now is Reality TV News; people suspend any critical, reasoned thinking they might still have in the tech/AI era. Dennis, if you are now disappointed in Trump all I can say is, where have you been for the last ten years? !!