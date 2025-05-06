The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

Tom Gilbert
3d

There Are so many in this country sharing your views and knowledge about this situation praying that Trump realizes the insane gravity of these circumstances and refuses to be (and refuses to allow America to be) a ruthless pawn in Netanyahu’s possession (regardless of the imminent threats of Mossad agents stationed in this country if he does not follow orders). Right now at this very moment everything is at stake. I am old enough to remember having experienced the Cuban missile crisis and the psychic and spiritual disturbance that misfortune almost caused. We all do not need that replayed to everyone’s and everything’s permanent detriment.

Olivia Koppell
3d

In your introduction inviting readers to watch your interview you talk about Trump’s campaign speeches. You talk about what he said as though he is just a typical candidate. You talk as though you took what he said seriously; as though he is a rational, serious, knowledgeable, emotionally stable, trustworthy person; when every indication, including his first term indicate the opposite! The fact that you never refer to him in your other posts in terms of policy, and you appear to support RFK Jr. leads me to conclude that you actually supported/support Trump, still. YouTube has become a propaganda machine - for both/all sides - and the videos are so manipulated that it’s clear why people don’t know what to believe or who to trust or what conclusions they should draw. Social media is a scourge. We need dialogue and reasoned discussion among expert experienced people on all manner of issues facing us: politics, education, economics, health, climate, food, housing, migration. What we don’t need are manipulated videos pretending to impart knowledge about a topic that is propaganda. I want to hear from people who don’t have an agenda; but are imparting facts and all sides of an issue so I can form my own judgement. That’s what news and true journalism used to strive toward. What we have now is Reality TV News; people suspend any critical, reasoned thinking they might still have in the tech/AI era. Dennis, if you are now disappointed in Trump all I can say is, where have you been for the last ten years? !!

