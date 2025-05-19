The Kucinich Report

Great letter. Everyone who doesn’t know of, or hasn’t read “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer: I urge you to run and get a copy and start reading. You can do just a chapter at a time, digesting the message. It is beautifully written about Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific knowledge and the Teachings of Plants. The author, of indigenous heritage is a botanist, teacher and writer. It is overflowing with wisdom about the interaction of animal and plant life. It is about restoring our human specie’s humanity and the balance with our natural environment. It is restorative for anyone willing to learn what has been lost in our greed for all that which does not nourish us, but depletes our souls as we deplete the earth. If you open your mind to wisdom gained over the ages you will feel differently about the environment we have created, and how to fix it. It reunites us with that which should be seen as sacred: the gifts of nature.

