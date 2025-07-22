The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Reininger's avatar
Stuart Reininger
4d

Thank you for a real concise and thoughtful analysis. As an American Jew I am sick of what Israel is doing. The similarities of what Israel is doing to the Palestinians is frighteningly close to what was done to Jews in Europe just a generation ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Carmichael's avatar
Michael Carmichael
4d

Calling out the US Congress as, "indentured servants of the Israeli war machine", and calling for a, "dramatic restructuring of U.S. foreign policy," Dennis Kucinich leads the campaign for restoring American values of peace, justice and prosperity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dennis Kucinich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture