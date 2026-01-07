The Kucinich Report

2d

thank you Elizabeth, this is extremely well written, informative and clear. Surely more than sufficient to get the conversation going in Washington especially with the Kennedy crowd. The one crucial area I would add is that of the need for affordable land access and land reform so that organic and regenerative agriculture can thrive. This can be promoted via tax reform that removes taxes on farm labor, buildings and other infrastructure and shifts the tax base on to land values only. Large industrial agriculture operations pay more under such a system. I have written about 10 key positive points of this tax shift in a paper I presented to the Agriculture Committee of the Pennsylvania State government a few years ago. The article is in my book The Earth Belongs to Everyone, I gave a copy to Dennis once so you hopefully can find it on a shelf somewhere in your house. Otherwise for the pdf go here: https://theiu.org/books/ Call me for further discussion at 717-357-7617.

2d

Good luck! Good people for many, many years have been addressing this issue, hoping to influence the public to demand changes to our food supply based on real evidence of the kind you mention. But when it comes to policy discussions in Congress I have never heard meaningful talk about correcting our “mistakes” or adopting the practices of other nations which have healthful diets and sound agricultural policies. We have lots of talk of various “diets” but no one talks about how food is grown or animals are treated in the halls of Congress because Big Ag, like Big Tech and Big Pharma, control what passes for legislation. Our outsize hubris presents us as ‘know it alls’ who have nothing to learn from others. And our education, which in the old days included nutrition, cooking classes, etc. is now awol on our health, both physical and mental. This is part of a huge problem: our governing institutions. Not enough of us are aware of the “Big Picture.” Good luck.

