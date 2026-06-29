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Abbas Abdulmalik's avatar
Abbas Abdulmalik
1dEdited

In his famous farewell address, George Washington writes:

“The nation that indulges towards another a habitual hatred or a habitual fondness is, in some degree, a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest.”

America’s current and protracted “indulgence of fondness” towards Israel renders it, to a large degree, a slave, and has led, and continues to lead it astray from its proper duties and interests. That so many of America’s so-called leaders have so willingly abandoned the wise council of its primary Founding Father for the sake of a foreign nation, borders very close to treason. Perhaps it is treason, plain and simple.

https://historicipswich.net/george-washington-farewell/

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
1d

Dennis - How do you understand the malevolent power(s) behind this? Who are they? Want is their goal? And, what ar we to do about this?

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