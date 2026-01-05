This Administration, elected with a promise to end forever wars, has since taken America to war against Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Somalia and Nigeria, while funding genocide against Gazans.

It has invaded Venezuela, kidnapped its President, Nicholas Moduro, and his wife; pledged to “run” the county, and to appropriate (steal) Venezuela’s extensive oil reserves. Venezuela spent approximately $ ZERO for its defense in 2024.

This is not Pax Americana. It is Pox Americana from War-a-Iago.

As a Member of House of Representatives, I challenged in court and in Congress President Clinton over Serbia, President Bush over Iraq and President Obama over Libya, each time working with members of both political parties to take action to insist on Congress’ co-equality, and its constitutional responsibility to decide when America should offer the treasure of our youth and our precious financial resources to be taken from peace to war.

Even a remote possibility of U.S. ground troops being sent to invade and occupy Venezuela ought to shock America’s moribund peace movement into action.

The long-term consequences of U.S. actions in Venezuela demolish laws which hold together the United States, and the International legal order.

This is not academic. The U.S. Constitution and the UN Charter must not become confetti showering an authoritarian fantasy victory parade.

What the Administration has done in smashing the US Constitution and international law is to unravel generations of painstaking work to try to limit war. Instead, it has set the stage for a war of all against all.

Our vainglorious leaders’ unseemly bravado about the precision operation for Venezuelan regime change, bespeaks a pathological consequence-free mindset: Aggression in its effrontery inviting every manner of retribution upon Americans everywhere.

A government that abandons its ideals, its Constitution, its laws, its freedoms, its commitments, its promises in search of global empire and booty will bring our nation to ruin, leaving America in debt, depression and danger.

We had a glimmer of what we may further expect domestically, notwithstanding court disapproval, with the President’s digression from his celebration of the takeover of Venezuela to extolling the glories of federal troops’ enforcement of law in American cities, in clear violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, a nineteenth century law which limits the use of federal troops for domestic purposes.

Our Constitution holds America together with principles of cohesion, coherence, common sense and liberty. It is not to be nullified by self-aggrandizing social media posts.

The Administration, dispensing with all pretense, now exercises a “War Department,” with a TRILLION-DOLLAR war budget, while trillions of military spending dollars remain unaccounted, and America’s leaders afflicted with a crass messianism informed not by 19th century imperialism, but 11th century crusading of like against unlike.

This is not the Will of a Heavenly God being fulfilled but a venal desire for more earthly power.

Furthermore, knocking over the government of Venezuela which, to reitterate, spent approximately ZERO for its defense in 2024 and then declaring the gambit to be one of the greatest military operations since WWII, is a violation of the English language which imposes limits on hyperbole -- or should.

Here are the US laws that this Administration violated in its January 3, 2026 attack:

The U.S. Constitution: Article I, Section 8 grants Congress the sole power to declare war. The attack on Venezuela was an carefully contrived Act of War. Period. The invasion of Venezuela and the abduction of President Maduro was in planning stages for several months, according to General Caine who was tasked with overseeing the attack. Congress was deliberately circumvented.

The War Powers Resolution: Requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action and sets time limits for withdrawal, unless an AUMF (Authorization for Use of Military Force) or Declaration of War is passed. The President has noted that ”boots were on the ground” for the attack on Venezuela and has left open the possibility of US troops being sent for the second stage of the invasion.

The Neutrality Act: Prohibits the US government from engaging in or supporting unauthorized military actions against countries not at war with the U.S. Venezuela was not at war with the US.

The Foreign Assistance Act: Forbids U.S. assistance to governments or groups involved in coups or military overthrows.

The Arms Export Control Act: Forbids U.S. weapons being used in unauthorized acts of aggression.

Inside the Chamber of the House of Representatives, the most famous law givers in history, in bas relief, frame the rectangular chamber as sentinels, evoking the primacy of law in our national experience. Today, U.S. law is reduced yet again to whim, capris and corrupt motives.

America is in a Constitutional crisis.

Congress has a responsibility to our Constitution, to its constituents and to the world, to call out this Administration for its calculated, gross violations of the Constitution and U.S.law, and for making Americans less secure financially and at risk physically due to its wanton, illegal practice of war.

Congress must insist on enforcement of the War Powers Act and also ensure that the Administration acts within the bounds of international law.

If I were in Congress, I would put forth legislation to cut off funds for any military action not expressly approved by Congress and then go to federal court to obtain enforcement, if the Administration defies Congress.

Congress must reclaim its Constitutional authority in the process of checks and balances, or the Republic is lost.

