The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Steve Doll's avatar
Steve Doll
13h

I'd rather be devoting my tax dollars to feeding children than to bombing them.

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Linda Juergensen's avatar
Linda Juergensen
12h

Thank you for giving us how to ask our Representatives to vote NO on NADD. I don't want us to partner with another country. We need to decide if we want to go to war. I pray this bill will not pass.

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