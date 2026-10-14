Note to the Kennedy/MAHA-aligned reader: This Administration has stabbed RFK Jr. in the back, and we all know it. It has benefited from his credibility and the constituency he brought while advancing policies that undermine his mission. Supporting him means naming that betrayal and demanding a change of course. This scorecard gives the people who demanded change an honest account of this Administration’s record, including its dismantling of protections and programs built over decades to support healthier food and agriculture. The truth must be told. The hard truth is tough. The record documented in the scorecard is appalling. Creating smoke screens or offering excuses serves neither those working for reform nor the children, farmers and communities bearing the consequences. There is a meaningful distinction between reforms being blocked and harmful policies being actively advanced. The difficulties of governing cannot excuse those decisions. We can acknowledge the obstacles and still hold the Administration accountable. “Playing the game” has delivered political capture while promised policy change remains unfulfilled. I saw the same pattern on the left in the fight for GMO labeling under Obama. Access to power can lull movement leaders into a false sense of influence. They become defenders of the administrations they set out to influence, while the people who helped put those administrations in office see their demands go unmet and are made to feel powerless. This article’s call for independence is essential. MAHA must retain the freedom to tell the truth, support those advancing its mandate and challenge anyone undermining it.

I helped co-found Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign and was an architect of its move towards independence working in partnership with my husband, Dennis Kucinich, who was Kennedy’s campaign manager. On October 9, 2023, I stood on stage with them on Independence Mall in Philadelphia as Kennedy declared his independence from the two-party system.

Before the National Constitution Center and within sight of Independence Hall, Kennedy called for a new declaration of independence from the corporations and entrenched interests that have captured our government. Independence was not merely an electoral strategy for Kennedy. It was the source of his campaign’s freedom, integrity and power.

I helped shape that independent campaign because I understand the nature of freedom, the nature of power and, conversely, the nature of capture. Freedom allows a movement to follow the evidence, speak the truth, and confront power wherever it resides. Capture begins when that freedom is exchanged for access, acceptance, allegiance or proximity to power.

The movement must free itself from the political capture it set out to confront, or it becomes the very thing it is trying to transform.

The 2024 campaign’s focus on the issues and its independence were inseparable. We were free to support those who supported the cause, challenge those who did not, and follow the evidence rather than follow the dictates of a party.

As the campaign cycle progressed, Kennedy brought the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda to both major-party presidential campaigns. He made it clear that the movement’s priorities included confronting chronic disease, corporate capture, toxic exposure, and the failures of our food and agricultural systems.

Understanding the crossover appeal of both Kennedy and the MAHA cause, Trump moved decisively to embrace Kennedy and place the cause at the center of his appeal to voters. Ultimately, Kennedy changed the course of the election by ending his campaign and announcing support for Trump. Trump appeared with Kennedy across the country, making MAHA a central part of his campaign promises.

Kennedy brought an extraordinary constituency to Trump, from across the political spectrum. For many in this constituency, their primary allegiance was to the MAHA mandate, not to Trump or to the Republican Party.

Today, on the eve of the midterms, the Administration must be judged on whether it has delivered the MAHA mandate it promised to advance.

Last week, independent journalist and social media influencer Tiffany Cianci released a scorecard that examines 42 MAHA promises the Trump Administration made concerning food, farming, pesticides and toxic chemicals.

The scorecard finds the Administration has broken the majority of promises made to MAHA, and not fully kept even a single one – acting instead against their stated commitment.

The significance of the scorecard lies not only in this dismal tally, but in the trajectory, it reveals across five areas essential to American life and health.

The first area is agency capture.

The scorecard documents the shocking number of former chemical-and pesticide industry lobbyists that have been appointed to senior positions regulating the very industries for which they previously worked. Former representatives of the American Chemistry Council, DowDuPont and the American Soybean Association now occupy influential chemical and pesticide regulation positions at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

An analysis cited in the scorecard found that 68 per cent of nominees to the EPA, Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of the Interior (DOI) during the Administration’s first nine months had documented ties to the industries they were appointed to regulate. Another investigation identified 22 senior Administration officials connected to pesticide giant Bayer’s lobbying or legal network.

Trump promised to remove conflicts of interest and restore honest government. Instead, the Administration did the opposite, further entrenching corporate and special interests. In the words of the scorecard: “This is not draining the swamp. It is giving the swamp regulatory authority.”

The second area is pesticide exposure.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised serious action on pesticides. Kennedy identified glyphosate as a likely contributor to America’s chronic-disease epidemic and promised to remove toxic chemicals from the food system. But since Trump took office, his Administration has handed out an unprecedented number of favors to the pesticide industry.

USDA ended longstanding requirements for farmers to keep records of certain hazardous pesticide applications. EPA returned the hazardous pesticide dicamba to the market, despite objections from family farmers and previous court rulings against its approval. EPA also approved five new PFAS pesticides – pesticides with “forever chemical” active ingredients – for use on food crops.

President Trump then invoked the Defense Production Act to expand domestic glyphosate production, and his Justice Department sided with chemical giant Bayer-Monsanto in litigation seeking to limit the company’s liability in cases where people allege that the company’s Roundup product caused them to develop cancer.

Trump promised the MAHA movement an investigation into pesticides and chronic disease. Instead, his Administration is expanding pesticide production, weakening oversight, and supporting the industry’s effort to shield itself from accountability.

The third area is clean air and water.

Among other actions, the scorecard documents that the Trump Administration rolled back drinking water standards for four types of PFAS “forever chemicals,” removed a public database that allowed Americans to obtain information about toxic chemical spills in their communities, weakened protections from mercury and other air pollution, and exempted twenty industrial facilities from pollution controls intended to protect surrounding communities from cancer-causing chemicals.

The Trump Administration has also gutted the EPA’s scientific capacity, undermining the agency’s ability to research the connections between chemical exposure and chronic disease. For example, the Administration purged the Office of Research and Development, dismissing thousands of scientists, and closing an important air-pollution research laboratory.

To add insult to injury, after repeatedly promising that the EPA would release a “MAHA Agenda” and consulting MAHA leaders about its contents, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin abandoned it.

The fourth area is safe, healthy food for children.

Similar to devastating reductions in force at the EPA, the FDA cut 3,500 employees—nearly one-fifth of its workforce—including specialists in nutrition, infant formula, food safety, and chemical safety. Those reductions severely weakened the agency expected to undertake the expansion of food-chemical oversight that Trump and Kennedy promised MAHA.

USDA also eliminated the $660 million Local Food for Schools program, severing a direct connection between children and locally produced food. The agency also terminated the Household Food Security Report, ending a federal measurement used for more than 30 years to determine whether American families have adequate access to food.

A government cannot claim to make children healthy while firing food safety specialists, dismantling local school-food programs, and ceasing to measure hunger.

The fifth area is family farms.

The scorecard documents the elimination of billions of dollars of funding from local food programs that provide markets for small farmers and ranchers, programs that help farmers rebuild soil health, and conservation initiatives. It also documents devastating reductions in critical staff. Forty-two Farm Service Agency offices, which directly serve farmers across the country, ended 2025 without any county staff.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service lost 23 per cent of its workforce, leaving 141 counties without any NRCS personnel. These are the people who help farmers access funding, build soil, and change farming practices. The loss of these staff will likely increase the economic burden on America’s small family farmers and make it far more difficult for producers to access the technical and financial support they need to transition away from chemical use.

The Trump Administration speaks the language of regenerative agriculture while dismantling the infrastructure required to achieve it. Removing that infrastructure will not produce regeneration. It abandons farmers who were promised economic support and an off-ramp from chemical dependence.

Taken together, the MAHA scorecard reveals greater corporate capture of the government, greater chemical dependency, weaker scientific and regulatory capacity, reduced access to healthy food, and less support for the farmers and regional systems capable of producing healthy food.

Americans will suffer the consequences through increased exposure to pesticides, PFAS, mercury, phthalates, and other substances associated with cancer, neurological damage, reproductive harm, developmental disorders, and chronic disease.

Rural America will feel the impact of these policies in depleted soil, lost markets, weakened regional food systems, and the continued concentration of agriculture into fewer corporate hands.

This is not transition. It is the appearance of transition.

The scorecard reveals more than broken promises. It is a case study of corporate capture.

Agencies are captured by the industries they regulate. Administrations are captured by the interests surrounding them. Movements are captured by political parties adopting their language, courting their voters, and converting a public mandate into partisan allegiance.

Campaigns, organizations and people can also be captured, one compromise, one appointment, one contradiction, and by silence.

The language of a cause, the appearance of a cause may remain even as its independence and substance are seized and appropriated. Independence cannot be assumed. It must be exercised, protected and, when necessary, reclaimed.

MAHA is a mandate, not a message.

Secretary Kennedy has made important advances within his jurisdiction. Removing artificial dyes matters. Reforming the GRAS system matters. Bringing chronic disease, nutrition, and the failures of our food system into the center of national policy matters enormously.

But Kennedy and MAHA are not synonymous. Kennedy is running against the tide within an Administration that has repeatedly demonstrated contempt for the very idea of Making America Healthy Again. MAHA is a cause that belongs to the people who built it, believed in it, and crossed political lines to advance it.

Secretary Kennedy’s accomplishments do not provide a health halo for other Trump Administration policies that have further entrenched the toxic systems MAHA was created to change. Under such circumstances, loyalty to Secretary Kennedy should not be transferable to the Trump Administration, or the Republican party, when their actions contradict the MAHA mandate.

The Trump Administration cannot promise healthy children while weakening protections from pesticides and toxic chemicals. It cannot promise regenerative agriculture while expanding chemical dependency and dismantling the programs capable of helping farmers transition. It cannot promise to end regulatory capture while regulated industries gain greater influence over the policies governing them.

MAHA voters were politically valuable enough to court. Their mandate must be valuable enough to govern by. That is why MAHA must reclaim its independence. A partisan MAHA organization makes half the country suspicious of a cause that belongs to all Americans. An independent MAHA movement can hold both parties accountable, support those who advance the cause, and challenge those who undermine it.

I was not a bystander on Independence Mall in October of 2023 at the relaunch of the Kennedy campaign. I was there as an architect of the independent campaign because I understood that freedom was the source of its power—and that capture was the greatest threat to its purpose.

There is a reason we fight for freedom. The threats to it are all around us, and often closer than we think.

MAHA is a mandate, not a convenient political message. Its power to uphold American life and health can be felt only when it remains independent of any single personality, party, corporation, or election cycle.

Freedom is never secured by declaration. Every movement created to confront capture must remain vigilant against capture itself.

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