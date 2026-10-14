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Lyrr Descy's avatar
Lyrr Descy
Oct 14

It was inevitable that Kennedy would be betrayed by Trump, who is completely unprincipled, and it was naive of Kennedy to believe otherwise. I was an early and fervent supporter of his presidential campaign, but disgusted by his decision to align with Trump, who was never going to deliver what Kennedy was hoping for. And Kennedy's support for Israel's carnage in Gaza was beyond the pale.

He's reaping what he sowed, compromising his own integrity and reputation. To see him standing behind Trump in the Oval Office, or sitting with those other goons around the table at cabinet meetings praising Dear Leader is nauseating.

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Margaret Fairchild's avatar
Margaret Fairchild
Oct 14

I totally agree. I was on RFK Jr's fundraising staff and I was there for the Independence speech in Philly.

My support for Bobby was more for his commitment to ending the forever wars, his correct analysis of the Russia/Ukraine war, and his courageous, principled, non-parisan politics.

Although I would not have supported VP Harris, a war hawk and tool for the "deep state", I am disgusted by Trump , who has betrayed the voters in every way.

I wish Bobby would do what Joe Kent did, but I don't expect him to leave a position he's wanted for decades.

I would love to be active with a valid non-partisan movement against the Iran war and Israel's genocide against Gaza.

I like what Thomas Massie and

MTG, et al. are doing. I want to be involved with that, but don't know how.

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