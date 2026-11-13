The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Chris Griscom's avatar
Chris Griscom
2d

Thank you, Elizabeth! This was the most illuminating and important message to all American people and Congress at this pivotal moment.!

Chris Griscom

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rdb Tyner's avatar
rdb Tyner
2d

Well said. I think we all know the corruption runs deep, but they did take an oath, and need to be held accountable for their actions!

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