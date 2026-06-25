The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Jun 25

Inherently unconstitutional is what Israeli influence through AIPAC is all about, for decades at least. The Noahide Laws in 1991 is one hidden example, the USA Patriot Act and so many others are all blatantly unconstitutional. That they still stand suggests the federal Judiciary is every bit as corrupt as the other 2 branches.

Thank you Mr. Kucinich, for speaking out. Pardon my cynicism, but I think it's too damn late.

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Michael Carmichael's avatar
Michael Carmichael
Jun 25

The most toxic piece of legislation yet fantasized by the radical Republican administration. Absolutely unconstitutional, ill-conceived, and reckless in the extreme. Reminiscent of the alliance between Hitlerian nazism and Mussolini's fascism. A disgrace and a danger to the authority of the US military and the security of the United States.

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