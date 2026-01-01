When you understand the rules of the game, you can play against all odds: At 4’9”, weighing 97 lbs, Dennis Kucinich, Number 26, lettered as third string varsity quarterback for the 1960 St. John Cantius Jayhawks

In the life of each of us, there is someone special whose influence and participation telescopes from our childhood to the starry dreams of maturity. That person is my life is Aunt Betty.

Dark red hair, light skin, green eyes, and an angel’s voice, when accompanied by husband Lenny, a talented pianist, a jokester, a parimutuel clerk at Thistledown Race Track in Cleveland.

Holidays, Aunt Betty somehow knew not what I wanted, but what I needed. knew it when I was five years old and she bought me a Hopalong Cassidy sweater, or when replacing a puppy that died suddenly, or providing me with a new pair of shoes when she noticed my feet turning blue from cheap dye from shoes with holey soles.

It’s not that I came to expect help whenever I needed it, but Aunt Betty had the caring touch of a loving mother, the all-seeing eye of a watchful principal and, perhaps, most significantly, an unsurpassed knowledge of the Daily Racing Form.

Our family, which grew from Mom and Dad to seven children, struggled financially, often having difficulty finding a roof over our heads. When it seemed as though I could fall through the cracks, Aunt Betty would appear, with a lesson about the difference between needs and wants.

There was, in my early high school days a moment which arose when I wanted something that I didn’t need, couldn’t possibly pay for and I knew there was only one person I could go to, dropping hints about having something that achieved an outsized importance for this then pint-sized nephew.

Some kids are born athletes. I was born unathletic, but I had a great desire to play sports. The closest I came to being an athlete was having athlete’s feet. But, by the time I got to the ninth grade I had grown to 4’9” and weighed 97 lbs, a decent mascot size, certainly not St. John Cantius Jayhawks’ varsity football material, where, in August tryouts the players were foot taller and a hundred pounds heavier.

Through an uncanny series of events which could only happen when less than thirty-three boys show up for the first practice, I made the team. I became a third-string quarterback, notwithstanding the proper concerns of our team’s coach that I could be annihilated by a single tackle.

The vantage point of a wooden field bench is, after all , superior to the loneliness of the spectators’ stands, especially for a young teenager who wanted to belong, and was longing to somehow fit in and enjoyed the rough and tumble.

It would have been enough to be a Jayhawk, suited up in an oversized jersey, borrowed cleats, and a high-impact plastic helmet with electric flash insignia, inside the webbing of which I kept juicy peaches to slake my thirst during the late summer practices at Tremont field, until a head-on collision caused the peaches to burst running down my face, prompting brief concerns I had cracked my head.

The daily calisthenics, the long runs around the 440 yd. track laden with dust from the nearby steel mill, helped inform a type of discipline, a sense of purpose much larger than my skill set.

As a quarterback, I took the responsibility to know the football playbook, studying the diagrams, knowing each player’s assignments, yet not really expecting to get into a game, especially as a freshman on a varsity, although occasional calls from the stands would urge the coach to put me into the fray, with a vibe not unlike the urgings of a crowd hungry to feed a Christian to the lions.

Early in a season of punishment, otherwise known as the game schedule, devised by someone with a wicked sense of humor, we ended up playing teams from much larger schools, who inflicted a beat down on our first and second team quarterbacks.

In the locker room at half time, surveying his bedraggled team which had caught the express train to defeat, the Coach looked at me and uttered those unforgettable words:

“Kucinich, you are starting at quarterback the second half.”

The heart of an overachiever knows no bounds, although one quickly discovers the limits of mind over matter from the bottom of a pile of tacklers after cartwheeling in the air like a jackrabbit meeting his maker.

Oh what a season of fortitude that was, every ride home after an away game I stretched out in the baggage rack while my teammates suffered the less accommodating hard-backed bus seats to contemplate defeat.

Miracle, I participated in enough quarters to gain a “letter,” a significantly outsized achievement for an undersized player, whom few could ducking behind the center, except the pitiless defenders who broke through our paper mache offensive line.

I earned a St. John Cantius letter, an S J C, configured in a block form, with a small football sewn on. Every athlete who won a letter proudly displayed it on an ivory white sweater, worn as form of status in high school., a gridiron warrior. The Letter Sweater (I put it here in capitals) was a visible symbol of attainment.

I wanted one.

I worked various jobs to pay my tuition, but the cost of a letter sweater was beyond my reach. So many months passed by and the SJC letter sat atop a pile of books at home, occasionally getting a wistful glance from yours truly.

I visited Aunt Betty one weekend with two of my friends who wore their Letter Sweaters and she remarked how smart they looked. During the visit I confided in her that I really wanted a letter sweater, but couldn’t afford it. I let it go at that.

Next week she called and invited me to go the Thistledown Racing track with her.

When I arrived at her house, she was reviewing the Daily Racing Form, the way I studied school homework., except she had calculations I didn’t understand, based on the races the horse had run, the condition of the track, the jockey, the jockey’s weight, stuff like that. She circled several races, checked her watch and said “Let’s go!”

She drove us to the track just in time for the first race. The call to the post still rings in my ears. The horses in all the silken colors. The jockeys, my size!

The horses burst out of the gate, Aunt Betty loudly shouting into the crowd, “Come on, come on,” and then, boom! She bet the winner. After the second race she announced to me that she hit the Daily Double, which meant she picked winners in the first two races of a ten event program.

“Come on, let’s go!” she said.

“Where?” I asked.

“I won the money for your letter sweater.“

We drove to downtown Cleveland to a sporting goods shop, but the sweaters in store were all too large.. The salesman, after measuring and remeasuring assured me they would have one in my size in a few weeks. I dropped off the SJC letter to be applied on the sweater, by the shop.

There was a long delay. Maybe they could not make a sweater my size. I stopped asking about it and immersed myself in basketball season.

Christmas and New Year’s celebrations were always special at Aunt Betty and Uncle Lenny’s, with piano music, sing-alongs, unlimited food, and then a gift exchange. I bought Betty and Lenny a picture of a championship racehorse I found in a Salvation Army store. Framed it. Wrapped it neatly. They loved it

Then Aunt Betty reached under the tree and handed me a carefully wrapped package. I opened it gently moving aside large tissues, uncovering A LETTER SWEATER. I stared at it for a moment, quickly tried it on, it fit perfectly. Warm, bright light seemed to suddenly pour into the room. I was draped in a physical symbol of achievement.

I remember the special pride I felt when I returned to my classes at St John Cantius, just after the New Year, wearing my new St. John Cantius letter sweater, and being able to add a basketball and baseball emblem on the monogram. I never forgot that it was Aunt Betty, who, with the presence and grace of a fairy godmother and a wand called the Daily Racing Form, lifted me from diminutive obscurity to membership in the St. John Cantius Letterman’s Club, and helped me to believe that anything is possible

Aunt Betty worked as an executive secretary for a big company in downtown Cleveland and earned a decent wage, the racetrack was her mad money, a horse -powered ATM of sorts, and a source of my good fortune.

As I ventured through high school, Aunt Betty would invite me to go to the track with her, and would find ways to share her winnings, although she would never tell me how she, like magic, figured out the winners. Her stern advice: Don’t gamble.”

A few years out of high school I became seriously ill with Crohn’s disease and there was Aunt Betty again, by my hospital bedside, paying for around-the-clock private duty nurses to bring me back to health, taking me into her home to ensure my full recovery from surgery.

I often think about Aunt Betty and her love and generosity. Years later, when I was on another race track, called Congress, I brought her with me to the White House Christmas Party where she met the President. She made such an impression on President Clinton that whenever I would see him afterwards he would ask: “How is Aunt Betty?”

That letter sweater doesn’t fit me anymore, but I still have it, folded away in the box that she gave me so many years ago, a momento of a boy’s dreams, the stuff of life’s possibilities. Since my SJC Jayhawk’s jersey number was #26, the year 2026 has special meaning.

Dennis Kucinich, Class of ‘64, and his SJC Letter Sweater

As I look at the world today, it is easy to feel the weight of what we are up against. Systems that seem immovable. Forces that feel too large to challenge. A sense that ordinary people no longer have a place on the field. And yet, when I search for perspective, I return to a simple memory that has stayed with me all my life.

A small boy, barely four feet nine, standing on a football field where everyone else was bigger, stronger, more prepared. I did not have the size for the game. I did not have great strength. What I had was something else. I learned the plays. I studied the field. I paid attention. And because of that, I earned my place. Not through physical power, but through understanding. Not through dominance, but through determination.

And when I think about that boy, I think of my Aunt Betty and the singular role she played in my life.

Her strength never demanded attention. Her generosity was quiet, steady, and constant. She noticed people. She saw what they needed. She gave without expectation and without applause. She taught me, without ever saying it aloud, that love is not a feeling. It is an act. A responsibility. A way of showing up for others when it matters most.

In her, and in that boy on the field, I see the same truth. Courage and compassion are not separate things. One gives us the will to step forward. The other gives us the reason to do so. Both are necessary. Both are powerful.

Dennis and Aunt Betty in 1994

That lesson has stayed with me through every chapter of my life. In politics. In public service. In moments of doubt. In moments of hope. Change does not come from force alone. It comes from participation. From learning the field. From believing that even when the odds are long, presence matters.

The challenges before us now are real. They are large. But history does not move because of institutions alone. It moves because ordinary people decide to engage, to care, and to act.

That is how change begins. Not with grand gestures, but with steady commitment. With courage joined to compassion. With people willing to step forward, even when the field looks daunting.

And so, as another year begins, I think of Aunt Betty. Of kindness given freely. Of belief quietly passed on. Of the simple truth that no one is too small to make a difference.

May we carry that spirit with us into the year ahead. May we give generously, receive graciously, and remember that the future is shaped by those who choose to show up. May your New Year be one of profound giving and receiving and let us remember the Aunt Betty’s of the world , those who are in our presence and those whose embrace is not limited by time or space. Happy New Year indeed.