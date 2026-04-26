The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Donald Hartley's avatar
Donald Hartley
11h

So beautifully expressed, Elizabeth! We need a new band of leaders whose guiding star is not prestige, wealth and job security, but unrelenting honesty and a desire to be in tune with the Universe. Thank you.

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Michael Carmichael's avatar
Michael Carmichael
8h

Elizabeth Kucinich speaks truth to power to warn the American people about the reckless modification of our laws that will increase the levels of poison in our food supply, arising from the oligarchic agenda of profiteering on population reduction.

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