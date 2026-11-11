The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Abbas Abdulmalik's avatar
Abbas Abdulmalik
11hEdited

Worse than sad. Outrageous.

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Christina Jonsson's avatar
Christina Jonsson
10h

Extreme negligence of one's job is a description of Congressional behavior at a crucial time. What were they thinking? Were they thinking?

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