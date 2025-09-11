The Kucinich Report

Bushrod Lake
7d

The constant MSN on Charlie Kirk's murder, the prayers, the official sorrows are certainly dwarfed by the daily death count in Gaza. No mention of the mostly defenseless civilians slaughtered by the overwhelming powerful IDF (funded and supported by us). Don't look there, look here please.

Robot Bender
7d

I'm sure the attack on the boat (and the fleet off of Venezuela) has nothing to do with the country floating on one of the biggest oil fields in the world...🙄 I'm expecting more provocations against that country in an effort to trigger an attack/invasion.

Two F-16s overflying a destroyer that could have swatted them out of the air isn't a provocation. It's a message of disapproval over the sinking of the boat. The Russians did that all of the time during the Cold War.

