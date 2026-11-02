The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Donald Hartley's avatar
Donald Hartley
7h

I couldn't agree more. Our humanity should be above politics. If ambition is your only guiding light, I don't want you running our country or teaching my child.

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Michael Carmichael's avatar
Michael Carmichael
2h

Bravo to Amy Acton and to Dennis Kucinich, who articulated the appalling situation

republicans attempted to exploit.

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