On the eve of the midterm elections, permit me to turn my attention, for a moment, away from the subject of international affairs and the boiling pot of conflict world-wide, and to share with you a story about a political campaign in my home state of Ohio. This campaign season has been particularly wretched and revealing about the deformed consciousness and the moral bankruptcy of what passes for political debate. This column may even speak to a local or state election you have been following. Hopefully, our campaigns in the future will produce a bit more light and grace in the interactions between political contestants, reflecting upon what is acceptable in political discourse and what is not.

I was being interviewed on a podcast on Saturday about the 2026 elections when the discussion turned to the politics of personal destruction in the Ohio governor’s race.

As I spoke, I felt a wellspring of primal human sympathy for Amy Acton, whose traumatic childhood had become material for an attack advertisement produced by her opponent Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign.

I wanted to reach back through time and space to protect that child, to comfort her, to reassure her that she mattered and that someone would keep her safe. For a moment, the years fell away.

Acton is now 60. She earned a medical degree, served as Ohio’s Director of Health, and became the 2026 Democratic nominee for governor. Her achievements testify to an extraordinary resilience.

Ramaswamy’s campaign presented her estranged mother as a witness against her character. On camera, Donna Arthur denied Acton’s account of living in a tent and called her a lifelong liar. The invitation to voters was clear: Who would know better than Mom?

Here is the history the advertisement omitted.

In 1978, when Amy was twelve, her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was arrested and indicted on a charge of raping her. He pleaded not guilty and fled before trial. Amy and her brother were removed from their mother’s custody. According to her brother, their mother remained married to Arthur until his death. Acton has said she has not seen her mother since that childhood separation.

Acton’s account of abuse, neglect and homelessness had been public for years. She described it in a 2019 newspaper interview, long before this campaign. Her brother has corroborated their childhood hardships, including living in a tent.

The advertisement offered the authority of motherhood while withholding the history necessary to evaluate that authority. A woman absent from her daughter’s life for nearly half a century was presented as someone qualified to condemn that entire life.

The ad did not explicitly mention rape. It attacked Acton’s childhood account without disclosing the abuse case at the center of the family’s rupture. An advertisement need not mention sexual assault to exploit the circumstances surrounding it. That is the political choice I find unconscionable.

The campaign announced a $4 million advertising push. AdImpact subsequently recorded roughly $1 million spent airing the commercial. President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly defended it. By October 29, the campaign had stopped airing it.

Taking it off the air does not erase the decision to produce and promote it.

Character assassination is familiar in American politics. Familiarity does not excuse it. We should be able to debate a candidate’s policies, record and judgment without treating childhood suffering as an opportunity to inflict another wound.

This episode raises a basic question about fitness for public office. The manner in which a candidate seeks power tells us something about how he may exercise it. A campaign willing to exploit another person’s childhood suffering has revealed a failure of compassion that, for me, is disqualifying.

Amy Acton’s triumph over tragedy can inspire people whose lives have been shattered by cruelty, loss or a reversal of fortune. Her story calls forth our capacity to recognize another person’s suffering and respond with compassion.

My choice reaches beyond party. It is personal.

I’m not seeking perfection in a candidate.

I’m looking for humanity.

I’m voting for Amy Acton for Governor.