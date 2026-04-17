The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Susan Mullins's avatar
Susan Mullins
10h

I was truly shocked today when I thought I had read everything. There was a report: "Corruption Watch Team @ Win Without War" <info@winwithoutwar.org> that seems to imply that all the horrors we are witnessing in this term might be coming from an effort to get the most money out of betting on actions - and their timing. That should be unlawful - as well as immoral - and those doing it should be put in jail.

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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
11h

There Is No Way That This Country Can Survive Financially With Another Forevermore WAR.

This Administration Has No Idea How Much Damage This WAR Will Cause For US.

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