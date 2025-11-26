The Kucinich Report

Laborism
10h

In the vision of Thomas Jefferson and our other revolutionary founders, the family farmer was the foundation stone of democracy. The landowning farmer had the independent means to tell parasitic financiers and their minions to go to hell. Beholden to no one, they could work together to support the rights of working people. Naturally, the financiers wanted to crush them, and have worked hard to do so ever since with the chains of agribusiness and corporate exploitation and enserfing levels of debt. We need to support farmers and get back to Jefferson’s vision in rural America. https://laboristmovement.substack.com/p/restoring-family-farms

Bette
10h

Thanks so much for this post. A friend once taught me to pray at every meal by giving gratitude to ALL the people, animals, and plants who participated in making the meal possible. On the people side, I thank everyone from the farmers and the distributors to the supermarket, to my own family's work, my ability to shop, to prepare the meal, and to share it with others. This Thanksgiving I deeply give thanks to all the farmers and I pray for their well-being, financial stability, health and happiness.

