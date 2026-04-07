Tomorrow, I will join constitutional scholars in Congress to present the case for the impeachment and removal of the President, a responsibility I have taken up before in defense of the Constitution.

Since that meeting was announced, Donald Trump has stated that if Iran does not accede to his demands, “a whole civilization will die,” at his direction and instance.

This statement alone underscores the unprecedented urgency of Congress returning to full session immediately to consider an impeachment resolution and begin the process of removing the President from office.

EXPERT LEGAL SYMPOSIUM ON IMPEACHMENT Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2044. Kucinich is scheduled to speak at approximately 9:30 a.m. VIEW ON C-SPAN / livestream here Full event details: https://nader.org/2026/04/02/expert-legal-symposium-on-impeachment-and-the-meaning-of-bribery-or-other-high-crimes-and-misdemeanors/

Victor Davis Hanson, in his book The End of Everything: How Wars Descend into Annihilation, offers a sweeping historical account of how civilizations collapse through war driven by human passion. In a 2024 review in Law & Liberty, Graham McAleer writes: “The historical record shows, Hanson argues, that no matter how sophisticated a great power is, there is always the risk of annihilation when a strategy relies on hope, stokes vengeance, overstates prowess, and displays arrogance.” We must ask plainly: Are we checking those boxes now?

The President cannot commit cultural homicide against Iran without committing cultural suicide on behalf of so-called Western civilization, changing forever how America and Americans are seen across the world. We are not immune from the consequences of this misuse of power. This path risks both the end of Iran, and the end of America as we know it. It propels the world to war.

The President must be brought to account for his threat to unlawfully unleash violence, or every American will be stained by actions already taken. Thousands of innocent Iranian civilians have been killed, including 180 children in the February 28 missile strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran.

The destruction of Persian civilization is already underway. The President and his Secretary of War have usurped unto themselves the authority to direct assassinations of educators, philosophers, and scientists, and to order the bombing of universities, hospitals, and mosques. We have seen this pattern before in the pulverization of Gaza and Lebanon. Now it extends to Iran. World treasures of antiquity are being destroyed.

A President associated with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, rooted in the exploitation of children, now presides over the killing of children abroad. This is a gigantic moral collapse.

The President has repeatedly threatened that this evening, at 8 p.m. Eastern, 3 a.m. Tehran time, he will misuse the power of his office to attempt the destruction of a civilization, through means that could surpass even the devastation inflicted upon the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

If such a plan proceeds, the consequences will not be confined to Iran. The unleashing of destruction upon countless millions of innocent people will reverberate across the world and across generations.

We now find ourselves watching the clock, 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain, 5 p.m. Pacific, as if counting down to a new year. But this is not a celebration. It is a doomsday clock, driven by one man’s will.

No matter what happens tonight, Congress must act. The President must be impeached and removed from office, for the sake of our nation and for the sake of the world. Silence is complicity.