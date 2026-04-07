The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Michael Carmichael's avatar
Michael Carmichael
7d

This is by far the most important statement made by any American on the urgency of the present crisis. Read it and circulate it immediately.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
7d

Waste of time, will take too long.

Vance must get the cabinet vote for the 25th ammendment. True that's not the end of it, but it will be a lot faster.

The alternative is; congress argues, he destroys the middle east with a nuclear weapon, throws the world into the dark ages, and THEN congress impeaches him.

FYI

Section 4 of the amendment, allows the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a President "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," immediately transferring power to the Vice President as Acting President.

This declaration can be contested by the President, but if the Vice President and Cabinet reaffirm their stance within four days, Congress must decide the issue within 21 days, requiring a two-thirds vote of both Houses to sustain the removal.

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