The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Harvey L Simon's avatar
Harvey L Simon
2h

Thank you very much for aiding in my civic self defense. I called Sen. Gillibrand's office and a very polite aide took my zip code and promised to pass my/our message to the Senator herself. Thanks for helping me to "keep up the good work"

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Sister Stan's avatar
Sister Stan
2h

Done! Thank you.

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