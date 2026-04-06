Former Congressman Kucinich, who filed articles of impeachment against President George W. Bush and Vice President Richard Cheney for manipulating intelligence on Iraq, deceiving the public into war, violating international law, warrantless surveillance, and abuse of executive power, calls upon Congress to uphold its duty and oath of office to the Constitution of the United States in response to actions taken by the Trump administration.

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 — Dennis J. Kucinich, who served as a Member of Congress from 1997 to 2013 and led efforts to avoid, avert, and ultimately end the war against Iraq, will present the constitutional case for the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump at a national legal symposium.

The event, titled Expert Legal Symposium on Impeachment and the Meaning of “Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors”, will take place Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2044. Kucinich is scheduled to speak at approximately 9:30 a.m. Full event details:

https://nader.org/2026/04/02/expert-legal-symposium-on-impeachment-and-the-meaning-of-bribery-or-other-high-crimes-and-misdemeanors/

Members of Congress take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” to “bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” and to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office.” That oath establishes a clear duty for Congress to act when constitutional boundaries are crossed.

President Donald J. Trump was elected on a promise to end forever wars and steward the nation’s resources. He has moved to escalation of war, including strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, actions that are intensifying instability across the region and drawing the world closer to a wider war.

Recent public statements by President Donald J. Trump further underscore the urgency of this moment. In a public post, he threatened large scale attacks on Iranian power plants and bridges, infrastructure essential to civilian life. Legal experts have warned that such actions, if carried out without clear military necessity, may constitute war crimes under international law. These threats raise serious constitutional and legal questions that require immediate scrutiny by Congress.

The upholding of the Constitution, the stewardship of the nation’s resources, and the protection of national security extend across the political spectrum. This is not a partisan matter. It is about maintaining the stability of the country. The national debt is rising, inflationary pressures are building, and further escalation risks deep economic disruption at a moment when resilience is essential.

“As someone who has challenged, in federal court, the unconstitutional actions of three presidents, two Democrats (Bill Clinton, Barack Obama) and one Republican (George W. Bush), I recognize the urgency of the moment to hold accountable this president for usurping the Constitution and for violations of U.S. laws and treaties,” Kucinich said. “This is not about whether you love President Trump, but whether you love the Constitution more.”

“I took no pleasure in filing Articles of Impeachment against President George W. Bush and Vice President Richard Cheney, but both violated their oaths of office ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ Present Members of Congress have a solemn obligation in this regard,” the eight-term congressman said.

“Our President is promising an escalation of an illegal regional war resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent people in Iran and other countries, and the deaths of American soldiers. He is taking the United States to the brink of WW III, and yet he has absolutely no legal authority to do so,” Kucinich said. “This is not academic. It becomes a question of whether the Constitution and the Republic will survive.”

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