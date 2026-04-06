The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Michael Warner's avatar
Michael Warner
2h

Glad you are still in the fight, and it is a fight for our Constitution, Being a retired Navy submarine veteran, I cherish our Constitution and it scares the crap out of me, seeing what the Orange Man-Baby is doing everyday. Third time better be a charm, we are in trouble.

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
2h

Trump is clearly compromised and it's clear that draining the swamp is the opposite of what he's doing.

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