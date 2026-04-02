The Kucinich Report

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
4d

Dear Dennis and Elizabeth

Thank you for all that you have done, and continue to do, to bring forth the truth, especially at this most critical time.

May you and your family have a Blessed Easter.

Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis

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Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
4d

If you think about it, the new excursion to the moon, the first time in over 50 years, is happening at an interesting time. The Apollo missions took place during the early years of the cold war.

US involvement in the Vietnam war started in 1964 and 4 years later Apollo 8 went to orbit the moon. The Vietnam war was the first time the US directly engaged in a military conflict against Russian & Chinese proxies. The war and Apollo both ended in 1975.

In 2021 the Ukraine war started and it was the first time the US engaged in military conflict against Russia via US proxy Ukraine since Vietnam; now the US is in a direct military conflict against Russia and China with Iran as their proxy.

And seemingly, to me at any rate, 4 years after the start of the Ukraine conflict what should appear on the scene but another US trip to the moon; Artemis II. The first time in more than 50 years and on the same day President Trump seems set to make a major announcement about the Persian Gulf war.

I can't prove any of it is contrived but the timing sure is curious!

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