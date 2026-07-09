Kucinich on Tucker Carlson: Congress Moves to Merge the U.S. with Israel’s Genocidal Military
Watch this in-depth hour long interview detailing the legislation and the consequences of the provisions in the NDAA
Dear Reader,
I had a deep and detailed discussion with Tucker Carlson this week about the proposed merger of the U.S. and Israeli militaries. We covered what is actually being proposed and what it could mean for American sovereignty, our military, our intelligence agencies and the future direction of our country.
We went deeply into the territory that Congress is advancing with remarkably little public scrutiny, yet with profound implications for America.
Please watch and share this important conversation. Click here to watch the interview
Chapters:
0:00 The Attempt to Merge the US Military With the IDF
6:08 The Subversion of Congress
12:30 Why Is So Much Money Spent on Defense?
25:15 Israel's Genocide
26:59 Who Is Pushing This Bill?
45:33 How Can America Remain Independent?
48:38 Are People Getting Radical?
52:41 Will Democrats Vote Against This Bill?
55:46 Was This System Designed to Hurt Our Country?
58:50 Has Anyone Explicitly Defended This?
59:24 Will Trump Veto This Bill?
1:03:10 Is It Possible to Fix the System?
Read more about the merger in the following Kucinich Reports:
War Crimes, War Powers and American Sovereignty: The USA + Israel = The Department of Forever War (June 29, 2026)
The NDAA Proposed Merger of the U.S. and Israeli Military is Strategically Unwise and Inherently Unconstitutional (July 2, 2026)
U.S.-Israel Military Merger Delayed: Here’s Why and How You Can Stop It (June 25, 2026)
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TAKE ACTION
The House is expected to take up the NDAA when it returns on July 13. The time to act is now, before a new rule is written and the bill returns to the House floor.
Let us truly celebrate our independence by staying independent. Please help spread the word by forwarding this article to your family, friends, and colleagues.
Find your Members of Congress:
House: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm
Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative or Senators.
Ask them to:
Support making in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments to remove Section 219 from the NDAA.
Vote against the rule if those amendments are blocked.
If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until Section 219 is removed.
Optional telephone script for the House of Representatives:
My name is ______ and I am a constituent. I am calling to urge Representative ______ to support the Massie-Khanna Amendment and to remove Section 219 from the NDAA. Congress should defend American sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and reject any measure that integrates the executive and military functions of the United States with those of a foreign government. Please pass my message to the Representative. Thank you.
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I am about to listen to the podcast.... Imagine the horror if the US merged with Nazi Germany in the mid '40's... I see no difference here.
Kucinich is the best man to reveal the inner workings of Congress. What a lovely, intelligent and honorable man