Dear Reader,

I had a deep and detailed discussion with Tucker Carlson this week about the proposed merger of the U.S. and Israeli militaries. We covered what is actually being proposed and what it could mean for American sovereignty, our military, our intelligence agencies and the future direction of our country.

We went deeply into the territory that Congress is advancing with remarkably little public scrutiny, yet with profound implications for America.

Please watch and share this important conversation. Click here to watch the interview

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Chapters:

0:00 The Attempt to Merge the US Military With the IDF

6:08 The Subversion of Congress

12:30 Why Is So Much Money Spent on Defense?

25:15 Israel's Genocide

26:59 Who Is Pushing This Bill?

45:33 How Can America Remain Independent?

48:38 Are People Getting Radical?

52:41 Will Democrats Vote Against This Bill?

55:46 Was This System Designed to Hurt Our Country?

58:50 Has Anyone Explicitly Defended This?

59:24 Will Trump Veto This Bill?

1:03:10 Is It Possible to Fix the System?

Read more about the merger in the following Kucinich Reports:

TAKE ACTION

The House is expected to take up the NDAA when it returns on July 13. The time to act is now, before a new rule is written and the bill returns to the House floor.

Let us truly celebrate our independence by staying independent. Please help spread the word by forwarding this article to your family, friends, and colleagues.

Find your Members of Congress:

House: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative or Senators.

Ask them to:

Support making in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments to remove Section 219 from the NDAA.

Vote against the rule if those amendments are blocked.

If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until Section 219 is removed.

Optional telephone script for the House of Representatives:

My name is ______ and I am a constituent. I am calling to urge Representative ______ to support the Massie-Khanna Amendment and to remove Section 219 from the NDAA. Congress should defend American sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and reject any measure that integrates the executive and military functions of the United States with those of a foreign government. Please pass my message to the Representative. Thank you.