The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
6h

I am about to listen to the podcast.... Imagine the horror if the US merged with Nazi Germany in the mid '40's... I see no difference here.

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Zuu - Radio Free Amerika's avatar
Zuu - Radio Free Amerika
4h

Kucinich is the best man to reveal the inner workings of Congress. What a lovely, intelligent and honorable man

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