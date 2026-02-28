The Kucinich Report

Steve Shuttleworth
1d

You omitted our invasion, with NATO troops, of Libya, under Obama, promoted most enthusiastically by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to protect the Petrodollar from Gaddafi's plans to promote African national interests by avoiding the Saudi-US agreement. Upon his death, by having a bayonet shoved, repeatedly, into his rectum, Hillary laughed aloud, proclaiming, "We came, we saw, he died!" Since then, Libya has been in ruins, with incidents of slave auctions being reported. Gaddafi had encourage black Africans to move to Libya for employment opportunities that the petroleum industry offered. With his death, things changed.

Steve Woodward
11h

Our empire's death throes ain't pretty.

Thank you, Representative Kucinich, for again breaking my heart on this fine Spring morning. But then, that's the job I hire you for. "Give it to me straight, doc," isn't that the expression?

(By the way, who did the cartoon? Is that a Mr. Fish?)

