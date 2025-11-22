The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter J. Nickitas's avatar
Peter J. Nickitas
15h

Sir, Peter N from Saint Paul, MN here. I became a naval officer and earned my commission from Annapolis on account of President Kennedy’s example. I have his comments at Annapolis on the pride of being an officer in the US Navy in my law office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dennis Kucinich
pete blose's avatar
pete blose
15h

I agree that America has never recovered from the assassination of JFK. It has remained an open wound. Why? Because everyone knows Oswald did not kill Kennedy even if they don't know who did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dennis Kucinich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture