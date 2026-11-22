November 22, 1963. I was 17 years old. The shock of the assassination of President Kennedy was profound The day after the President’s death, I called my closest advisor and faculty confidant at St. John Cantius High School, Sister Mary Estelle, and tried to process my grief.

“Write down how you feel,” she said.

I knew the loss was not only mine but America’s. Everywhere I turned, to friends, family, strangers, I saw and heard grieving people and so, inspired by my reading of Shelley, Milton, Whitman and the Psalms, I wrote a an elegy upon the President’s death, as an attempt to console others who I knew also felt crushed by the violence which took the life of our beloved President.

When I showed what I had written to Sister Mary Estelle, she decided to place it in the 1964 Cantian Review, our school’s yearbook. I was 17 years old. When I look back to that formative period, it seems that time is an illusion. I still feel the grief. I still want to console others in our country who still feel it.

The Immortal Statesman

by Dennis Kucinich, Class of ‘64

Let heaven proclaim and earth exult that America has gained an eternal emissary to the Almighty.....Arise, grieving America, John F. Kennedy is not dead. . . . Swiftly and valiantly, he has loosed the earthly grip of mortality . . . No crypt can shroud a champion of perpetual Freedom. Corporeal substance laid to rest...unceasingly casts a brilliant image... Ever beckoning towards the golden road to Peace . . . Emblazoning the mural of Patriotism with the Red of Courage, the White of Truth - Justice, and the Blue of Loyalty.

Hark, America . . . perhaps this God-sent, awesome spirit was but lent to us . . . placed to fashion a new frontier and challenge its citizens to respect the rights of all.

O mourning nation, . . . cease the sorrowful dirge of “Taps”; . . . let “Hail to the Chief” forever ring . . . as we hold this man’s memory enshrined in our hearts . . . Continually will we strive for peace and liberty .. . the poignant greatness, that is John F. Kennedy, has set us upon that path.

Lift, O America . .. your thoughts to the heavens above . . . Can not you envision the spirit that is our “Celestial Ambassador of Peace?”. . .Catch a glimpse of his ever-smiling, eternally- vigilant visage . . . watching over the purple plains of his beloved America . . . Now and then posing to us the stirring and plaintive challenge . .. “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

As sure as liberty and justice will forever reign in the land of the free, the home of the brave - John F. Kennedy lives immortal!

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Today, as I rendezvous with my 17 year old self, now fully informed by years of experience of how government conceals, lies, and deceives, I search for the comforting but elusive balm of truth about the assassination of President Kennedy, unconvinced by Commissions, Congressional investigations, nor the release of an avalanche of records which give the appearance of government openness, suggesting there is nothing more to see or to learn about an assassination which changed not only America’s history, but the world’s.