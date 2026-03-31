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Steve Woodward's avatar
Steve Woodward
Apr 1

When the Vietnam War was raging, many people worked to end it. Martin Luther King, at great personal cost, spoke out against it, Daniel Ellsberg, at great personal risk, revealed the lies upon which the war was based, and thousands hit the streets.

But when Congress cut off the funding, it was over.

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Olivia Koppell's avatar
Olivia Koppell
Apr 1

Trump was elected, twice, even thought he is unqualified and seriously emotionally compromised. He is extremely delusional. He believes everything he says in the moment he says it. Reporters dutifully print it, but by that time he has moved on to his next delusion. A delusional person with power is dangerous. He was elected because of racism, misogyny and White Christian Nationalism. "We The People" need to take a good look in the mirror. And this is not to excuse a Congress that rendered itself impotent. That we have arrived at this point is nothing short of tragic.

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