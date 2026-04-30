The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

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Pookie's avatar
Pookie
7d

They don't give a crap what we say. They will just do what they want. What I want is all their criminal butts in prison. So sick of all of them I could puke.

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
7d

Big Pharma and Big Farma: The twin abysses of American destruction.

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