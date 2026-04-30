** Update: The House has passed the Farm Bill which consolidates power, weakens states’ rights, and accelerates the decline of our farms, our food system, and our land. The removal of the liability shield was hard fought and important, but it does not redeem a bill that remains structurally harmful at every level. The Senate must reject this bill and stand for farmers, for states, and for the future of America. - Elizabeth Kucinich

URGENT: Call your Member of Congress immediately (202) 224-3121 and tell them to VOTE NO on the FARM BILL Find your representative by zip code here

Members of Congress must vote NO on this unconstitutional Farm Bill.

Despite today’s vote to remove the chemical liability shield, the Farm Bill currently under consideration in the House remains a devastating failure of policy and responsibility.

This is a moment for caution, not celebration. If we signal victory now, before the full House vote, we risk sending exactly the wrong message to America, that this bill is now safe to support. It is not.

This Farm Bill still erodes states’ rights, limits the ability of communities to protect their citizens, entrenches industrial agriculture, and locks farmers further into dependence on costly chemical inputs and consolidated corporate power.

This bill represents massive federal overreach, overriding constitutionally established protections and preventing states from improving standards beyond federal baselines across agriculture, from pesticide use and spray protocols to animal welfare. It replaces a system in which federal law sets a floor with one that imposes a ceiling, locking in the lowest standards nationwide, stripping states of their authority, and opening the door to the destruction of the very land we call America.

It opens the door to unbridled decimation of our forests and weakens the authority of states and communities to steward their land, water, and public health.

It leaves more than 40 million Americans at risk of food insecurity through cuts to SNAP, while directing support into a system that does not feed people well, but instead entrenches dependence on industrial inputs and centralized control.

It fails to provide any systemic support to forestall the growing farm bankruptcy crisis, offering no meaningful pathway to stabilize farmers as rising input costs, mounting debt, and volatile markets push more operations to the brink, including a major push to support transition to agricultural systems that reduce reliance on costly external inputs, such as regenerative organic practices.

It reinforces a model of extreme confinement that condemns billions of animals to lives of relentless suffering, and it doubles down on a system driven by toxic chemical dependency and monopoly power that is pushing independent farmers off the land and degrading the very soil our future depends upon.

We acknowledge and are grateful for the bipartisan leadership that secured removal of the chemical liability shield from the proposed text. Rep. Luna (R-FL) advanced the amendment with clarity and courage, and Rep. McGovern (D-MA) pressed the issue in the Rules Committee with tenacity to ensure it was fully considered and brought to the floor for a vote. The food movement elevated this issue, but it is only one of many disastrous provisions in this bill.

The vote is imminent. The House must vote NO!

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