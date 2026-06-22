The Kucinich Report

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Richard's avatar
Richard
5h

DIA recently identified Israel as a counterintelligence threat. I'm just an old man but fairly well informed. I identified Israel as the enemy of the United States many years ago. Congress and the Executive branch give aid and comfort to that enemy, for generations. That makes them traitors, in accordance with Article III Section 3.

My congresscritter Brian Mast wore his IDF uniform in Congress, demonstrating his traitor status years ago. No sense in calling him. His mind is made up. Like most GOP he is Israel First.

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Bushrod Lake's avatar
Bushrod Lake
1h

Where to start? We have a traitorous Congress that refuses to remove a traitorous President.

for our 250th birthday party. We'll need to unelect the bunch.

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