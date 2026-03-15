The Kucinich Report

The Kucinich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hartley's avatar
Donald Hartley
3h

Thank you for the extensive research and time put into dissecting this mess. We laymen depend on your understanding and explication of the issue. Our lives literally depend on it.

Reply
Share
Matthew Evans's avatar
Matthew Evans
2hEdited

Yeah...Poisoned Political Parties...what George Washington warned us about...

Dennis Kucinich...Poisoned Party Politician Poisoning People...

Kucinich helps bomb 150 Little Girls...❤️💪🏼❤️...then somes up with this Red Fascist blather...

God have undeserved mercy on Dennis Kucinich's and every undeserving U.S. Citizen Soul...in the name of the 150 Little Girls we bombed recently and the Children we pridefully stRved to death last night...

✝️❤️🧎🏽

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dennis Kucinich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture